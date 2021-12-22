Ashes 2021-22: Australia players gain in ICC Test rankings after day-night Test win

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is the top-ranked batter in Test cricket, the ICC announced on Wednesday. Labuschagne surpassed England Test captain Joe Root, who held the number one position since August this year,

In the second Test held in Adelaide, Labuschagne scored his first Ashes century and went on to be adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his knocks of 103 and 51 contributing towards Australia's 275-run win over England.

Among bowlers, Mitchell Starc is back in the world’s top ten Test bowlers for the first time since January. Whilst his compatriot Pat Cummins held onto the top spot despite missing the second Test. England’s Ollie Robinson is in the world’s top 25 bowlers for the first time at a career-best 597 points and Joe Root has made his first appearance in the world’s top 10 all-rounders after his 111th Test appearance.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam of Pakistan and England's Dawid Malan have been tied for the top spot for T20I batters. Mohammad Rizwan is ranked third with career-best 798 points.

Nicholas Pooran was the bright spot for the West Indies in their 3-0 T20I series defeat against Pakistan. His 108 runs at a strike rate of 147.94 took him up to 27th place, up from his previous career best of 30th.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:35 PM IST