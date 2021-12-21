Ashes 2021-22: Australia call up Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test

Australia on Tuesday added a 16th member to their Ashes squad, selecting 32-year-old pace bowler Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test commencing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

Boland, who has so far played 14 ODIs and three T20I and is a prolific wicket-taker in Australian First-class cricket -- 272 wickets in 79 games -- is reportedly a cover for the bowling attack, which was hit by injury to Josh Hazlewood in the first Test and Covid-enforced isolation for Pat Cummins in the second Test.

"Boland has been training with the team in Adelaide and joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group following the second Test victory," stated Cricket Australia in an official release.

The 2018-19 Marsh Sheffield Shield player of the year has been in strong form for Victoria this summer with 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales at an average of 10.

He played against the English Lions alongside Test debutant Michael Neser in Brisbane before joining the group in Adelaide.

The decision to add the uncapped Boland suggests that Cricket Australia (CA) has some fitness concerns over their fast bowlers, who have been England's nemesis so far in the series.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Scott Boland

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:59 PM IST