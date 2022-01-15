Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia firmly in control after 17-wicket day; lead by 152 despite England's triple strike

17 wickets fell on Day Two of the fifth Ashes Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart as Australia gained total control with a lead of 152. England struck thrice in the second innings with Mark Wood bowling an inspired spell, but they were yet again left ruing their batting failures on Saturday.

After gaining a lead of 115, Australia got off to a dreadful start losing David Warner (0) on the third ball of the second innings. The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by his arch-nemesis Stuart Broad. Soon after, Marnus Labuschagne (5) was dismissed by Chris Woakes, reducing Australia to 5/2 in the fourth over.

On the cusp of stumps on Day 2, Wood got the better of Usman Khawaja (11), and in the end, Steve Smith and Scott Boland ensured that Australia did not lose more wickets before Stumps.

Earlier, resuming the third and final session at 124/6, Sam Billings and Woakes added 28 more runs to the total before Cameron Green dismissed Billings (29) in the 42nd over of the innings. Wood then joined Woakes in the middle and the duo scored runs at a brisk pace.

Both Wood and Woakes put on 30 runs for the eighth wicket, but the partnership was broken by Mitchell Starc as the left-arm pacer had Woakes (36) caught down the leg-side at the hands of the wicketkeeper Alex Carey, reducing England to 182/8.

In the very same over, Starc bowled Broad (0) and England were eventually bowled out for 188, handing Australia a lead of 115 runs. Pat Cummins returned with four wickets for the hosts.

Brief Scores: Australia 303 and 37/3 (Steve Smith 17*, Usman Khawaja 11; Stuart Broad 1-9) lead England 188 all out (Chris Woakes 36, Joe Root 34; Pat Cummins 4-45) by 152 runs

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:14 PM IST