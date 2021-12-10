Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Dawid Malan, Joe Root help England claw back after Travis Head's 152

One hit his only Test hundred in Australia the last time he was Down Under. He had thought his Test career was over. The other is yet to register a triple-digit score on Australian shores and has carried English cricket on his shoulders all through 2021. Together, they helped England recover from a 278-run deficit and be just 58 runs adrift of Australia, on Day Three of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

After an abject batting failure in the first innings, England were only marginally better at two for 61 when Dawid Malan and Joe Root joined forces.

Malan had last played Test cricket in 2018 before being called-up to the format for the last two matches against India earlier this year. “Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena,” head coach Chris Silverwood had said. Malan responded with a gritty 80 not out.

Root, on the other hand, has been a steady presence in the middle for England in Tests this year. He has raked up 1541 runs including six tons, two of which are double hundreds. He has the most runs by an England batter in Tests in a calendar year and sits on the eighth spot in the all-time list.

While Malan was fishing and feeling for balls outside off as he was getting in, Root was faced with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins from either end, both of whom have got him 15 times in the format. As Malan would reveal later, the plan was simple, “The chat was about playing the way we want to play. If they bowl good balls, defend them but if they bowl bad balls make sure that we still have the intent to score.”

Malan and Root finished the day with an unbroken 159-run stand, England’s second-best in Tests at the Gabba — Graeme Hick and Graham Thorpe had added 160 in 1994 — helping the tourists edge closer to a position from where they could hope of calling the shots.

The start of the third day wasn’t all hunky dory for England. Travis Head, batting overnight on 112, continued his merry ways to score his second score of over 150 in Tests. In the process, he added 84 with Mitchell Starc for the eighth wicket to follow his 70 with Cummins earlier. Head finished with 152 and as Australia folded for 425 inside the first session keeping England on the field for over 104 overs, the tourists had a mountain to climb.

“The only way forward in this Test was to actually forget what happened in that first innings and hopefully put into practice all the things we've worked so hard on in those quarantine periods,” said Malan about England’s fightback.

“The first innings was obviously a disappointment. We hold our hands up. We weren't good enough and whether the wicket did a little bit or not, we're better than being bowled out for 140. So, for us to come in after a day-and-a-half of hard fielding and do what we did here today was fantastic.”

But Malan and Root know the job is far from over. There is a hundred for the taking for each of them. At 220 for two and a long batting line-up to follow, England can hope. And a southpaw, who “really missed this,” and a messiah, who’s been there and done that, will be at the epicenter on the penultimate day

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 06:36 PM IST