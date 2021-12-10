Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Brisbane Test handicapped by lack of technology

The Brisbane Test of the Ashes series has been hampered due to missing technology, with the absence of Snicko coming to the fore on Day Three on Friday.

Snicko is used to detect the edges and it is unavailable for the first Test because border restrictions meant Cricket Australia couldn't get the technical support needed.

Australia thought they had Dawid Malan caught behind off Josh Hazlewood and opted to review it when the on-field umpire gave it not out. The TV umpire had to rely on Hot Spot which didn't prove an edge. Because the evidence wasn't conclusive, the TV umpire Paul Wilson couldn't overturn the decision.

The Test is being played under old protocols with the standing umpires having to call the no balls, instead of the third umpire doing so. The necessary cameras couldn't be brought to the venue due to restrictions. It meant that 14 no balls of Ben Stokes weren't called on the second day and it came to light only after he had bowled David Warner, which turned out to be a no ball.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 02:44 PM IST