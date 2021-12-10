Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia's David Warner kept out by bruised ribs on Day Three

Australia opener David Warner did not take field on Day Three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane due to a bruised ribs, news.com.au reported on Friday.

“Cricket Australia have just told me David Warner has severely bruised ribs,” said sideline reporter Kath Loughnan, speaking on broadcast.

“He had a scan overnight which cleared him of any fracture, but he still is in severe discomfort with badly bruised ribs. He may come on at some point this afternoon. They are just going to have to monitor him.”

Warner had been struck by a Ben Stokes bouncer on Day Two. But he batted through the pain and went on to make 94. Jhye Richardson has been substituting on the field for Warner in their second innings.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:40 PM IST