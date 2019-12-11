Asghar Afghan gets reappointed as national team's skipper across all formats

Afghanistan Cricket Board has re-appointed former captain Asghar Afghan as the skipper across all formats of the game on Wednesday.

The decision taken by the ACB's top management officials, comes seven months after Asghar was stripped off from captaincy across formats.

Afghanistan's poor show in a 'home series' against West Indies where they lost all in ODI's and Test series may have prompted the authorities to call back Afghan.

"As per the decision by ACB Top management, senior player Asghar Afghan is reappointed as team Afghanistan's captain across formats," ACB wrote on its official Wednesday.