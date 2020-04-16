As BCCI suspends IPL 2020, Sri Lanka offers to host mega extravaganza

After BCCI announced the suspension of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League until further notice, Sri Lanka has offered to host the IPL as the President of the SLC Shammi Silva believes the country will clear of the coronavirus before India.

"It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India," SLC president Silva said.

"If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon," he added.

Sri Lanka's offer comes after BCCI secretary Jay Shah put forward his official statement of IPL's suspension until further notice.