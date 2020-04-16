As BCCI suspends IPL 2020, Sri Lanka offers to host mega extravaganza

After BCCI announced the suspension of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League until further notice, Sri Lanka has offered to host the IPL as the President of the SLC Shammi Silva believes the country will clear of the coronavirus before India.
"It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India," SLC president Silva said.
"If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon," he added.
Sri Lanka's offer comes after BCCI secretary Jay Shah put forward his official statement of IPL's suspension until further notice.
"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority." Shah said.
"The BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcaster, sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.
"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders."
However, if BCCI agrees, it will not be the first time the IPL would happen outside India.
In 2009, the second season of the IPL was held in South Africa as it coincided with multi-phase 2009 Indian general elections. And in the aftermath of the 3 March 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka national cricket team the Government of India refused to commit security by Indian paramilitary forces.
As a result, the BCCI decided to host the IPL in South Africa.
