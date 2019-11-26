Archer warns Rashford, asks him to order a helmet

Manchester United centre forward Marcus Rashford reminds countryman Jofra Archer of an old challenge as Rashford responds to Archer's tweet revealing the racial abuse he had faced in New Zealand.
The England footballer showed support for the cricketer, calling him an 'unreal talent' and branding him a ‘national hero'. At the end of his comment, Rashford asks Archer whether he is interested in reviving an old challenge - the contents of which have yet to be disclosed by either athlete.
An impulsive Archer warned the Red Devil star to have proper protection as he suggests him to order an helmet. The question here stands is what kind of challenge are these two England's iconic players talking about?
Archer jokingly warned the Red Devils star to use proper protection, suggesting that Rashford order a helmet for their contest. The question then is, What exactly is this mysterious challenge that these two are talking about?
With our investigative prowess, we feel that Archer has challenged Rashford to face his bowling, as evinced by the helmet suggestion.
Archer has developed a reputation during his heretofore short career for bowling nasty bouncers that are capable of taking a batsman’s head clean off his shoulders.
There does exist precedent for such a mixed-sport contest, from the time when Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali visited Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground and faced off in a variety of challenges alongside England captain Harry Kane and then-Spurs player Tom Carroll.