'Appreciation at the highest level': Netizens react to PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Suresh Raina

Recalling the initial days of Raina's career, PM Modi wrote in the letter: "You have lived and breathed cricket. Your interest in the sport began early in life, in the by-lanes of Muradnagar and subsequently found feet in the playgrounds of Lucknow. There on, what an eventful journey it has been, culminating in the most important honour of representing India - a country you love deeply - in all three forms of the game." He further appreciated the spectacular fielding of the all-rounder and his batting, particularly, in the shortest format of the game.

"Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field," the letter read.

"As a batsman, you especially distinguished yourself across all mediums and particularly in the newest form of the game, the T-20 cricket. This is not an easy format. In tune with our times, it requires quick fixes in double-quick time. Again, your promptness and speed were assets for this form," it added.

Reminiscing the 2011 World Cup and Raina's "inspiring" role during the tournament, the Prime Minister said, "India can never forget your inspiring role during the 2011 World Cup, especially during the later matches. I saw you live in action at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, during the Quarter Final against Australia. Your anchoring innings had a big role to play in our team's victory. I can confidently say that most fans will miss seeing your elegant cover drives, one which I was lucky to witness live that day," adding, "Raina will always be synonymous with the team spirit," and wished him for his post-retirement innings.