‘Anushka won’t let him hold the baby’: Kohli's leg pulled over buttery fingers against Kings XI Punjab

The sixth match of IPL 2020 was one such match where nothing worked out for Virat Kohli. He had a forgettable day at the office and would be looking to move on as quickly as possible.

He dropped Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul twice and as if those twin drops were not enough, Virat Kohli failed with the bat too.

The cricket fans did not waste a rare opportunity of trolling the Indian superstar.

“I don't think Anushka is gonna let Kohli hold the baby after watching this match,” tweeted one user.

Another user tweeted: “Kohli drops 2 catches in a match. RCB Fans: Blame 2020 for it.”

And one of the last: “The last time Kohli dropped two absolute sitters within five minutes, Manmohan Singh was the Prime minister of India.”

Virat Kohli in the post-match conference admitted that his mistakes on the field led to a 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli dropped two easy catches of Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul in the 17th and 18th over after which the latter punished RCB to the full as KXIP put up a score of 206/3.

"I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely," said Kohli on Star Sports after the match. "I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have under pressure from ball one to chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say couple of important chances went down."

Kohli came in at no.4, allowing Josh Philippe to take his no.3 spot. The tactic did not work with Philippe being dismissed for a duck and Kohli walking back on one run.

"He (Philippe) has batted at the top of the order for Western Australia and done well in the BBL as well, early days in the tournament so we thought we will maximise his ability and see how we go from thereon. We thought we will give ourselves a bit of depth in the middle overs," said Kohli.