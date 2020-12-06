'Anushka will think thrice before handing baby to Kohli': Netizens troll skipper for dropping 'simple' catches

Virat Kohli, whose fielding is often praised by critics, found himself amid trolls who targeted the skipper for dropping a 'simple' catch in the ongoing 2nd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli has been dropping simple catches in the field off late. But, in today's match, the skipper got lucky as even after dropping the catch, he was quick to throw the ball to KL Rahul, who stumped a confused Matthew Wade.

Wade, who opened and helped Australia in setting a target of 194, made 58 runs off 32 balls. However, the instance of his dismissal was a classic case of 'never take your eyes off the ball'. As Wade mistimed a shot which landed right into Kohli's hands, the skipper dropped the catch, and the former could not make it back to the crease in time.

Watch the video below: