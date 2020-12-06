'Anushka will think thrice before handing baby to Kohli': Netizens troll skipper for dropping 'simple' catches

Virat Kohli, whose fielding is often praised by critics, found himself amid trolls who targeted the skipper for dropping a 'simple' catch in the ongoing 2nd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Kohli has been dropping simple catches in the field off late. But, in today's match, the skipper got lucky as even after dropping the catch, he was quick to throw the ball to KL Rahul, who stumped a confused Matthew Wade.
Wade, who opened and helped Australia in setting a target of 194, made 58 runs off 32 balls. However, the instance of his dismissal was a classic case of 'never take your eyes off the ball'. As Wade mistimed a shot which landed right into Kohli's hands, the skipper dropped the catch, and the former could not make it back to the crease in time.
Watch the video below:
On another note, here's what netizens have to say on Kohli developing butterfingers.
In the ongoing match, Wade smashed his second half-century and Moises Henriques scored 26 off 18 balls to power Australia to a total of 194/5.
Australia scored ten and eight runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively but hammered Deepak Chahar for 17 runs in the final over. Marcus Stoinis 16 off seven balls helped Australia reached over the 190-run mark.
Australia were 91-2 at the halfway mark and just when Glenn Maxwell took the charge Shardul Thakur dismissed him before he could do any real damage. Meanwhile, Smith continued his fine form and hit timely shots.
The hosts reached the 150-run mark in the 16th as Aussies smashed 20 runs of Yuzvendra Chahal's over. The leg spinner finally got the breakthrough when he dismissed Smith in the 18th over. In the end, Australia scored 194 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
