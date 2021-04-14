Anti-corruption measures: Former Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Heath Streak banned for 8 years

He has also been charged with leaking inside information during the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the bilateral series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in 2018, and the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) 2018.

Streak has also been charged with "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code", said the ICC.

"In particular, he facilitated or attempted to facilitate the introduction of four different players, including a national captain, to someone he knew, or should have known, may have wanted to approach them to provide inside information for betting purposes," it further said.

Additionally, he has been charged with "failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to international matches, matches in the 2017 BPL, the 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL" and "obstructing or delaying an investigation".

Alex Marshall, General Manager of ICC's anti-corruption unit, said that Streak's offences "did not affect the outcome of any relevant matches".