Another male wicket falls: Australia's Claire Polosak to become first female fourth umpire in men’s Test match

Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match: She will take up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday.

The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire's position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the third umpire takes over on-field duties.