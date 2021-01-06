Another male wicket falls: Australia's Claire Polosak to become first female fourth umpire in men’s Test match

Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match: She will take up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday.
The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.
The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire's position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the third umpire takes over on-field duties.
The 32-year-old from New South Wales has already earned the distinction of being the first woman on-field umpire in a men's ODI match between Namibia and Oman played at the Windhoek in 2019.
She is on record having said: It really is important to promote women umpires and there's no reason why females can't umpire in cricket. It's about breaking down barriers, creating awareness so that more females can assume the role."
As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires and from the host country.
