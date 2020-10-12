'Another incredible knock from Mr 360': Twitter hails RCB's AB de Villiers for 73 runs off 33 balls

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers' sensational knock - 73 runs off 33 balls - against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium helped the team post 194/2. The South African batsman smashed six sixes and five fours in his brilliant innings.
Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli played the supporting role. He scored 33 off 28 balls. 83 runs came from the last five overs and the duo also completed a partnership of over a hundred runs.
Devdutt Padikkal (32 off 23 balls) and Aaron Finch (47 off 37 balls) had given a solid start to RCB.
Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket each for KKR.
Twitter users hailed AB de Villiers' incredible innings. Here are a few reactions on the microblogging site:
