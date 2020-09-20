Annoyed by fake ambience in IPL match? Here is how you can switch it off on Disney+ Hotstar

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting in the UAE on Saturday sans fans in stadium, broadcasters decided to innovate and add fake ambience to the live broadcast. The fake background noise includes chants of the names of players, cheers and more.
You can hear the background noise as if there is a stadium full of spectators. There is also the music and announcements as there used to be during regular matches in previous editions of the IPL.
Many users find the introduction of the sound ingenious and praised the broadcasters for it, others were not so welcoming of the idea.
However, for those watching the match on Disney+ Hotstar, there is an option to switch off the sound and listen to live commentary without the ambience.
Here is how you can do it:
Step 1- Go to audio setting option on bottom right of the screen
Step 2- You will see a series of language options. English is the top option while there is "Dugout" option at the bottom
Step 3- Select Dugout option if you want to turn off the ambience.
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals
Earlier, Kings XI Punjab chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both sides are playing their first matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won't be playing for KXIP and captain KL Rahul said that they have gone for Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan as their overseas players.
