Anjum Chopra Birthday Special: Know the first woman cricketer to score 1000 runs in ODIs for India

Anjum Chopra whose birthday is on 20 May is a cricket commentator, former cricketer and captain of India's national women's cricket team. She is popularly known as the face of women's cricket in India and as the first woman to score 1000 runs in ODIs for India. She is an inspiration to budding women cricketers and young girls everywhere.

Here are some interesting facts about the first woman to score 1000 runs in ODIs for India:

1. The first time Anjum stepped into the cricket ground was at the age of 9.

2. She played her first friendly match with the college girls' team at the inter-college level, scoring 20 runs and taking 2 wickets. Later, that year, she was selected to play for New Delhi in the under -15 tournament.

3. Anjum played various sports at an early age, representing her school and college in athletics, basketball and swimming.

4. She was a member of the Delhi State basketball team that competed at nationals.

5. Anjum made her debut in one-day internationals at the early age of 17 against New Zealand.

6. In only her second series for India, she was awarded player of the series in the one day internationals against the visiting England cricket team, scoring runs at an average of 67.5

7. She is a left-handed batswoman who bowls right-arm medium-fast.

8. Anjum has played in 12 tests and 116 ODIs.

9. She was coached by Sunita Sharma, Hardeep Dua and Tarak Sinha from Sonnet Club.

10. Anjum has carved out a niche in the male-dominated sport in the country and has begun to be recognized as the face of women's cricket in India as a player, captain, consultant, commentator, motivational speaker, author and actor.

11. She is a pet lover who loves to spend time with her dogs who live with her at home.