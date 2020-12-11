Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid put forward concerns ahead of Ind-Aus Test series

Given the above conditions, former Indian cricketing greats, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid have put forward their concerns ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Test series.

If India don't land the first punch by clinching the opening day-night Test against Australia, the going will get very tough for the visitors in the absence of Kohli, feels former national coach Kumble.

"If we can stay ahead in the first Test match then India has a great chance to repeat what they did in the last Australia tour," the spin legend said during the Mutual Funds annual conclave 'The Winners' Circle' organised by L&T Financial Services.

"Although with (Steven) Smith and (David) Warner coming back, and then Virat (Kohli) missing the three Test matches will obviously be a big factor for India. But having said that, there's enough ability within the team, be it batting or bowling." The touring Indians don't have enough experience of facing the pink ball in top-flight cricket, having played only one such Test against Bangladesh last year, which they won by a handsome margin of innings and 46 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, have played in quite a few pink-ball day-nighters over the last few years.

Kumble feels India's fast bowling arsenal is at par with Australia, while the visitors are ahead of the hosts in batting but it will all boil down to the result of the first Test.

"... if we can get ahead in the pink-ball Test match - which obviously is Australia's strength: they've done really well in Adelaide whenever they have played a pink-ball Test," he said.

"So if India can sort of get ahead against Australia in the first Test, then I will back India. But if that doesn't (happen), then it is going to be a tough ask without Virat as well in the next three (Tests)."