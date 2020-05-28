Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman optimistic of IPL 2020, suggests 'cramming' the schedule

Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble is optimistic about the Indian Premier League happening this year even if it is behind closed doors due to the threat caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

While the 13th season of the IPL was indefinitely postponed in March due to the coronavirus crisis, there are speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to hold this year's IPL in the month of October as many international sporting events are slowly returning back to their normal routine.

"Yes we are hopeful and optimistic that there is still a possibility (to hold IPL this year) if we can cram in the schedule," Kumble was quoted as saying by Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"If we are going to have a stadium without spectators, then probably have 3 or 4 venues; there's still a possibility, we are all optimistic," said the former skipper, who is also the chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee.

Meanwhile, former batsman VVS Laxman is also optimistic on this year's IPL as he suggested the stakeholders can hold the league in cities that have multiple stadia to help reduce travelling by players.

"Absolutely (there is chance to hold IPL this year), and also make sure that all the stakeholders have a say," he said.

"...you should identify one venue, which probably has 3 or 4 grounds; if at all you find that kind of a venue because travel is again going to be quite challenging," said the former stylish batsman.

"You don't know who's going to be where at the airports, so that I'm sure the franchises and the BCCI will be looking into."

However, there has been no official word from the BCCI and the fate of the IPL remains undecided.