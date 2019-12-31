Aniket Singh anchors Don Bosco to victory

Mumbai: Quick-fire unbeaten knock of 102 by Aniket Singh and a patience half-century by opener Sunny Singh saw Don Bosco, Matunga and Al Barkaat MMI register wins on the fourth day of the Under-14 Giles Shield inter-school cricket here on Monday.

Singh's century came off 88 deliveries which included 14 hits to the fence, as they posted a challenging 306 on board and later, Aarya Gandhi and Agastya Surve wrecked the Atomic Energy Central School for 155.

On the other hand, opener Sunny Singh was a mere spectator was he witnessed his partners perish at the other end. However, middle-order Mohammed Yaseen anchored them home with a well polished 80 runs which saw Al Barkaat put on 200 on board and later bundled out IES, New English for 102 to notch up a 92-run win.

Brief scores

Al Barkaat v IES New English: 200 in 44.5 overs (Sunny Singh 50, Mohammed Yaseen 83; Agusthya Bangera 5-94, Krish Parth 2-78) bt IES New English Bandra: 108 in 45 overs (Omkar Patankar 30, Agusthya Bangera 30 n.o, A Kazi 3-22, Kavya Gori 2-25) by 92 runs.

Don Bosco High School Matunga: 306-5 (Aniket Singh 102 n.o, Varun Doshi 30, Aarya Gandhi 53 n.o; Shirish Patil 3-68) bt Atomic Energy Central School: 155 (Sanskar Rao 74 n.o; Aarya Gandhi 4-7, Agastya Surve 3-31) by 151 runs.