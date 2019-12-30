Angad Bedi terms Gambhir’s tweets for father Bishan Singh Bedi as ‘distasteful'

As the 2019 year is about to end which also marks the completion of a decade, every fan, cricket expert or news publication has made their Playing XI team either for the calendar year or for the entire decade.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir is one of the player to create his own team of the year. Gambhir named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as the captain of his team ahead of his former Delhi teammate Virat Kohli.

The most shocking thing found in Gambhir's playing XI was inclusion of fictional characters-- Arvind Vashishth and Vayu Raghavan-- of Inside Edge a Web series.