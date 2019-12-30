Angad Bedi terms Gambhir’s tweets for father Bishan Singh Bedi as ‘distasteful'

As the 2019 year is about to end which also marks the completion of a decade, every fan, cricket expert or news publication has made their Playing XI team either for the calendar year or for the entire decade.
Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir is one of the player to create his own team of the year. Gambhir named New Zealand's Kane Williamson as the captain of his team ahead of his former Delhi teammate Virat Kohli.
The most shocking thing found in Gambhir's playing XI was inclusion of fictional characters-- Arvind Vashishth and Vayu Raghavan-- of Inside Edge a Web series.
Actor Angad Bedi, who has played the role of Arvind Vashishth, was surprised to see his name in the list.
Angad is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, who was trolled by Gambhir over Navdeep Saini's selection in India.
Earlier in August, Saini got selected in the Indian team, Gambhir had slammed Bedi for not wanting the bowler to play for Delhi as he was an ‘outsider’. Gambhir had also accused the former spinner of nepotism.
Coming back to the incident, Angad Bedi said that he did not say anything back then as he did not want to add fuel to the fire.
"Gautam Gambhir does not realise that Arvind Vashishth and Angad Bedi are the same, if he thinks that I am talented enough to make to the list, then I am grateful to him and thanked him for changing his mind," Bedi told a daily publication.
Bedi calls Gambhir’s tweets for father as ‘distasteful’. He added, “I value my father’s contribution to Indian cricket. He was captain for four years (1975-79) and has led his life with integrity. When we were growing up, our coaches taught us that we don’t need to [necessarily] agree with our seniors, but we don’t need to disrespect them either.”
