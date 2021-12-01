Andy Flower steps aside from role of assistant coach with Punjab Kings

Andy Flower, assistant coach of Punjab Kings, has parted ways with the franchise. He is expected to take up a role with one of the two new franchises.

Flower was signed up to the post by the Kings in 2010. He has worked as a coach in England for more than a decade.

"He sent his resignation to the team recently. It has been accepted. There is a good chance that he goes to one of the two new teams," a BCCI official said.

Flower worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the past two seasons. The development comes at a time when KL Rahul, Punjab Kings skipper for the past two seasons, is expected to move to the Lucknow franchise.

Punjab wanted to retain Rahul but he did not want to stay.

It remains to be seen if Flower stays as head coach of CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings, which is owned by same consortium that owns Punjab Kings. Saint Lucia finished runners-up in 2020 and 2021 season.

During his time with the England team, Flower led the side to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and number one spot in the Test rankings.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:46 PM IST