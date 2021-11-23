Amit Mishra Birthday Special: Interesting facts to know about India’s talented leg-spinner

Born on November 24, 1982, in Delhi, Amit Mishra is a crafty leg-spinner, who has all it takes to become one of India’s best spinners. Notably, despite making his international debut in 2003, Mishra never managed to play as many games as he perhaps should have for India. He was sadly overshadowed by the greatness of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh then.

Amit Mishra has shouldered the hopes of cricket fans time and again. With the bat, he can chip in with worthy contributions, but it is his bowling which spells beauty. He comes across as a cricketer with a sharp cricketing mind and a strong temperament.

In his stop and start career, Mishra has done his part whenever the opportunity has been there. On his 38th birthday, here's a look at some of the interesting facts of his journey.

1. Most wickets in bilateral ODI series: Mishra picked up 18 wickets in ODI series in Zimbabwe in 2013, which includes two back-to-back 5-wicket hauls with the best of 6 for 48 at Bulawayo. This is still a world record for a most wickets in a three-match bilateral series.

2. Highest IPL wickets for a spinner: Mishra has 166 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets to his name, which is the most by a spinner in the competition. Overall, only Lasith Malinga has more wickets than him.

3. 2012-13 best season in First-Class: Mishra’s best performance with bat and ball came in the 2012-13 season for Haryana. He scored 479 runs with the bat; with a highest score of 202 not out against Karnataka. The season also included 34 scalps (including 21 wickets in Ranji Trophy) at 29.08, with the best of 5 for 97.

4. Best batting performance in international cricket: Mishra’s best with the bat came against England when he scored 84, batting ahead of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir. But India lost by an innings. However, his knock of 59 vs Sri Lanka in the third Test of the 2016 Test series was extremely crucial as India went on to win the match and clinch the series 2-1.

5. Third leg-spinner to take 5-wicket haul on Test debut: In 2008, Mishra replaced India skipper Anil Kumble for the Mohali Test against Australia. He was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 5 for 71. Mishra’s victims included Simon Katich, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Ricky Ponting and Peter Siddle. Mishra therefore became only the third leg-spinner after Vaman Kumar (1961) and Narendra Hirwani (1988) to pick up five wickets in an innings on debut.

6. Played against every opponent except New Zealand: Mishra until 2016 in international cricket, had played against all opponents except New Zealand, against whom he did not play a single game for India despite being picked in the One-Day International (ODI) side.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:41 AM IST