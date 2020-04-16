Amid talk of Dhoni's end, Sakshi pens emotional poem on 'The Silence'

The Silence

Silence is the language of the Almighty!

The sound many a time is so loud that it hurts and the answer to that is the deafening silence!

The Silence never complains that it is in pain with unreasonable noise!

Many a time it rejoices the celebratory noise in quietness!

Other times success got through sweat and pain is the gentle sound of silence.

At times silence is the boundary between the spoken and unspoken words!

Silence is the sweetest answer to all the bitter questions!

So, listen to the Silence it speaks and it can scream too!

Shallow waters make noise,

Deep ones remain calm in silence.

Good Karma in silence is the essence of life!

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-final loss against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 and his highly awaited comeback might get delayed, owing to IPL's suspension until further notice.

Since Dhoni's removal from the BCCI annual player contract list, both Head Coach Ravi Shastri and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir have said Dhoni's performance in the IPL would play the major factor in his return to the Indian cricket team.

And with IPL suspended until further notice, it is heartbreaking to speculate that this would be the end of MS Dhoni as a Man in Blue.