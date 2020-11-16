Amid furore over Virat's cracker-free Diwali post, RCB issues clarification about earlier clip

Over the last two days, social media users have raked cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma over hot coals, taking umbrage at a Diwali message that had been put out by the cricketer. What began with a short video greeting from the Indian skipper urging people to celebrate Diwali without crackers has since turned into a two day barrage of vitriolic comments that range from personal and professional jibes to allegations of 'Hinduphobia'.

Some brought up the cars that the duo owned, and the private jet they had been spotted travelling in, wondering why they had not been quite so environmentally conscious at the time. Others, oddly enough trolled and reprimanded Anushka for Kohli's comments, even as a third segment contented themselves with far more generic potshots at the duo. The Twitter tirade also made note of celebrations by the duo on their birthday, or events involving fireworks that were organised by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.