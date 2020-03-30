Amid coronavirus outbreak, Jasprit Bumrah 'keeps mother happy' by mopping the house

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter on Monday to share a video of what he is doing during the coronavirus lockdown.
The video that shows Bumrah carefully mopping his room is indication that the talented fast bowler is equally adept at handling household chores, as he is bowling yorkers.
Recently, Bumrah shared pictures of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing some gardening.
"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. Seedling #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Bumrah captioned the post.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," the Prime Minister had said during his address to the nation.
"If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years," he had added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)