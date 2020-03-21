Amid coronavirus outbreak, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria chants Jai Shri Ram to pray for the safety of all

While his tweet went down with the Indian community, who shared tweets with messages of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, a lot of tweeple from Pakistan lashed out at Kanaria for his tweet because they felt , who played 61 Tests for Pakistan but was later banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his alleged role in spot fixing.

Last year, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Danish Kaneira was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.

“I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him,” he said.

Reacting to Akhtar's statement, Kaneria agreed that he was mistreated by his teammates in the Pakistan cricket team. Kaneria said that Akhtar told the truth. Kaneria added that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't have courage to speak on it, but now he will.