Amid coronavirus lockdown, off-spinner R Ashwin suggests Game of Thrones rerun, wife Prithi wants something 'light and fluffy'

WIth most sporting events around the world closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, cricketers have time to kill. While Mayank Agarwarl showcased his cooking skills, Cheteshwar Pujara spent time cleaning his house. Now, Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that all of us watch a re-run of the fantasy epic Game of Thrones.
However, not everyone was too keen on the idea, as they felt that the show's intense nature was not the right thing to binge watch on amid the lockdown. Ashwin's wife Prithi suggested something light instead
Game of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin's fantasy epic A Song of Ice and Fire ran for eight seasons, and while the final season left fans fuming because of the poor writing and its random end, the first seven seasons were quite epic.
If you were to watch all eight seasons back-to-back without taking a break, then it would take you 2 days, 22 hours and 14 minutes to do so. However, we know for a fact that that will leave you completely disoriented, and watching all eight seasons could take you at least a fortnight that will be enough to make up for two weeks of staying under lockdown.
