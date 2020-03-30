Amid coronavirus lockdown, off-spinner R Ashwin suggests Game of Thrones rerun, wife Prithi wants something 'light and fluffy'

Game of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin's fantasy epic A Song of Ice and Fire ran for eight seasons, and while the final season left fans fuming because of the poor writing and its random end, the first seven seasons were quite epic.

If you were to watch all eight seasons back-to-back without taking a break, then it would take you 2 days, 22 hours and 14 minutes to do so. However, we know for a fact that that will leave you completely disoriented, and watching all eight seasons could take you at least a fortnight that will be enough to make up for two weeks of staying under lockdown.