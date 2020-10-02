Always late! Rahul Tewatia finally changes his bio to Rajasthan Royals after Twitter user points out

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia suddenly became the talk of the town after he smashed five sixes against Windies speedster Sheldon Cottrell and pulled off an almost impossible-looking victory against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday.

After being labelled a villain for his slow start in the game, Tewatia's bat turned into a magic wand and his innings into a fairy-tale. His sensational effort (31-ball 53) helped RR chase down 224 set by KXIP at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Faridabad-born lad, who was on a two-year hiatus on Twitter, came up with epic tweet after the match. "Sorry guys, I'm late," he wrote.

However, the Rajasthan Royals batsman had then not updated his Twitter bio. It read, "Indian cricketer, @delhidaredevils." Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) was Tewatia's previous team. In the 2018 auctions, he was bought by the Delhi-based franchise for a whopping Rs 3 crore.

A Twitter user (@TheGoanPatiala) pointed out and wrote, "You perform better when you aren’t active on Twitter."