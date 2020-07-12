'All we used to talk about was hair': Gautam Gambhir recalls sharing room with MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recalled the time when he shared room with former skipper MS Dhoni.

"We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff," Gambhir said while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

"We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger.

"So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young," he added.

Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh, has so far played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, amassing over 17,000 international runs. He has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Dhoni was set to make his comeback in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings but coronavirus brought the entire sporting world to standstill. The 13th season of the IPL was indefinitely postponed.

Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is looking at 'all options' to conduct the IPL this year. The options also include holding the IPL outside India. UAE and Sri Lanka are two possible destinations where IPL 2020 could be held.