'All I have known is cricket': Suresh Raina issues official retirement statement

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, Suresh Raina joined him in his 'journey' and retired.
Taking to Twitter, Raina shared a picture and wrote: "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!
On Sunday, the all-rounder issued a statement, making his retirement official.
"With a lot of mixed feelings I'm able to make this announcement of my retirement From a very young age. I as a small boy had literally lived Cricket on every street gall and nukkad of my small town before making it to the Indian team. All I have known is cricket all I have done is cricket & it runs through my veins," the statement read.
"There hasn't been a single day without counting my blessings & without acknowledging everything I have received from god & my people who showered nothing but love on me.
"All I strived for was to value those blessings & give my everything in return to my game, to my country & everyone who has been a part of this journey. I had multiple surgeries, set backs & moments when I felt that this is it but I didn't stop or settle for anything which was not justified.
"It's been an incredible ride and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs. This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents. my loving wife Priyanka. my children Gracia and Rio. my brothers, my sister and all members of our family. This is all you.
"My Coaches who always showed me the right direction. my Physicians for helping me heal. my trainers for helping me perform at the highest level.
"My boys in BLUE. nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best players and all of them played for Team India. I feel lucky to have played under the captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul Bhai. Anil Bhai. Sachin Paaji, Chiku and especially with @mahi7781 for guiding me as a friend and mentor.
"Thank you BCCI and UPCA for the all the support and making the dreams of a boy from UP wanting to play for team India some true.
"And lastly my fans. I am what I am because of the love and adulation that you have showered upon me thru the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everyone who supported me in playing International Cricket at the highest level. I'll always be filled with nothing but gratitude. Forever. Team India. Jai Hind."
Most of Raina's international appearances came under Dhoni's captaincy. He scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODI matches, which included five centuries and 1,605 runs, including one century in 78 T20Is. He was the first Indian player to score a century in T20I cricket and the first from the country to score a century in all three formats of the game.
Although he scored a hundred on Test debut, Raina managed to play only 18 games in the longest format and scored 768 runs. His century on debut was also his only ton in the longest format of the game.
Renowned for his ability in the field, Raina was part of the Indian teams that won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, both under the captaincy of Dhoni.
