Alex Carey wants to be the coolest finisher

Mumbai: Australia’s ODI vice-captain Alex Carey has had a phenomenal 2019. After a brilliant show in the ICC World Cup, where he scored 375 runs at an average of 62.50, the South Australian, 28, is also likely to replace Tim Paine as Australia’s Test wicket-keeper in foreseeable future.

The gutsy left-hander looks the part at international level and has cemented his place in the limited-overs side.

An impressive stint as the captain of Adelaide Strikers in T20 Big Bash League has also boosted his confidence and he now wants to follow in the footsteps of India’s captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni and be Australia’s newest finisher.

"I was lucky enough to play against him (Dhoni) last year, just the way he took the game deep and won the games for India. I aspire to do that one-day," Carey told reporters here ahead of their first practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him," said Carey.

He admits that the series against India will be a tough one, especially facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"Coming back to India, you know it is going to be a tough contest through the middle. We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then at the end with world-class bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami.”

Carey noted that the current Australian team possesses a potent firepower and bats deep.

"We have some world-class players at the top with (Aaron) Finch, (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is playing so well. Peter Handscomb had a great series here last year. I see myself coming in anywhere for 5 to 7.

Australia had won the last ODI series in India 3-2 and Carey says they are determined to improve upon their performance.

"These are some really tough conditions over here playing in India and some exciting challenges in the next week. Me personally and the rest of the boys are really determined to back up the series we had last year," he said.