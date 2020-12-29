Ajinkya Rahane wins Mullagh Medal: All you need to know about the accolade won by Boxing day Test MOTM

India recorded a marvellous win as it comprehensively beat Australia by eight wickets in the Boxing Day Test match to level the four-match series 1-1.

The 70-run target looked small when debutant Shubman Gill and captain Ajinkya Rahane, centurian of the first innings, started smashing Aussie bowlers all around the ground. The win came 10 days after a humiliating defeat in the first test match when team India was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36.

For his fantastic inning, Rahane was named Man of the Match in the Boxing Day Test. Rahane also became the first person to be honoured with the Mullagh medal, a new and unique accolade given to the Man of the Match winner.

What is the Mullagh Medal?

The Mullagh Medal is named after Johnny Mullagh, the first aboriginal cricketer inducted into the Australian cricket Hall of Fame. Mullagh was part of the 1868 aboriginal team which was the first Australian sporting team to embark on an international tour.

According to Peter King, the chairman of Australian cricket team Hall of Fame section, Mullagh and the 1868 aboriginal team opened up various new possibilities for future Australians to showcase their talent on the international stage.

In the 1868 England tour, Mullagh played 45 matches, scoring 1,698 runs at an average of 23.65 and taking 245 wickets at 10.