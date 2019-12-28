Ajinkya Rahane opens up on how Sourav Ganguly persuaded him to Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane completed a successful move from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals before IPL auction when the transfer window was on. The 31-year-old was swapped with spinning duo of Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

Rahane, who spent seven seasons at Rajasthan Royals is their current leading run-scorer with 3098 runs. He also led the side in 2018 helping them to qualify for the playoffs. He was sacked as the captain in the mid-season of 2019, Australia's Steve Smith replaced him as team's skipper for the rest of the season.

Rahane has revealed that it was Sourav Ganguly who had offered him to play for Delhi Capitals when he was playing county cricket in Southampton in June.

"It was on the sidelines of India’s World Cup match at Southampton (Rahane played for local county Hampshire) that he (Ganguly) asked if I would like to play for Delhi Capitals. I took some time to decide and said yes," Rahane was quoted by Hindustan Times.

"When a person like Dada approaches you, it boosts your confidence and motivates you, you are aware that despite what had happened at Rajasthan Royals last year, he has approached you," added Rahane.

"When a cricketer like him gives you importance and backs you, it gives you motivation. We have seen how as a captain he has backed and developed players. Emotionally, I felt good that a person like him has asked me to play for his team," the Test specialist concluded.

Before taking the office of BCCI president, Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals in 2019 season. He paired head coach Ricky Ponting and mentored the Delhi outfit.

Delhi Capitals qualified for the knockout stage after seven years. Eventually, they lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 clash.

Apart from Rahane's inclusion, the Delhi team has bought some interesting deals on the table in the IPL 2020 auction. Having roped some pinch-hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, Capitals look to rock the 2020 IPL season.