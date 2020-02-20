Ajinkya Rahane is your typical Maharashtrian tourist in New Zealand

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is part of India’s Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Other than practising with the Indian team, he also spent with his family enjoying the Island nation’s beautiful beaches and wondrous scenery. At a press conference on Thursday, Rahane conversed with a journalist in his native language, Marathi. He talked about the Queenstown lake and touring the country with his family.

In a video shared by ESPN Cricinfo, Rahane is seen having a conversation with veteran journalist Sunandan Lele (not seen in the video). Speaking about the beauty of the country in Marathi, he says, “The Queenstown lake, I tell you (it’s beautiful). New Zealand tourism! The fun there is in drinking coffee with your girl in the morning!” The manner is which he conveyed this was an indicator of the impact that New Zealand's beauty has had on him.

After he finished talking about it, someone from the background called out, “And Poha as well”. The entire room shared a hearty laugh after this.