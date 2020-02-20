Ajinkya Rahane is your typical Maharashtrian tourist in New Zealand

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane is part of India’s Test squad for the New Zealand tour. Other than practising with the Indian team, he also spent with his family enjoying the Island nation’s beautiful beaches and wondrous scenery. At a press conference on Thursday, Rahane conversed with a journalist in his native language, Marathi. He talked about the Queenstown lake and touring the country with his family.
In a video shared by ESPN Cricinfo, Rahane is seen having a conversation with veteran journalist Sunandan Lele (not seen in the video). Speaking about the beauty of the country in Marathi, he says, “The Queenstown lake, I tell you (it’s beautiful). New Zealand tourism! The fun there is in drinking coffee with your girl in the morning!” The manner is which he conveyed this was an indicator of the impact that New Zealand's beauty has had on him.
After he finished talking about it, someone from the background called out, “And Poha as well”. The entire room shared a hearty laugh after this.
Rahane also had a few words of advice for the struggling youngster Rishabh Pant. He said, “It's important to accept whatever you are going through. Be positive, try and learn as many things as possible from any of the players. Not saying it has to be senior or junior," Rahane told reporters ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.
Pant is in India's Test squad as a second choice wicket-keeper after Wriddhiman Saha. The 22-year-old youngster has been warming the bench after getting concussed in the first ODI against Australia.
Pant was replaced by inform KL Rahul. Rahul has been in exceptional with the bat as he has scored four fifty-plus scores and a ton in his last ten limited-overs games.
Pant was also included in Men in Blue's ODI and T20I series squad against New Zealand but failed to appear in playing eleven.
"You should try and focus on what he can control as a player and keep visualizing that you will get an opportunity. You know what your role is. For Rishabh, he bats at No 6 or 7, so keep visualising about what if he gets an opportunity and what his role is. Keep it simple," Rahane said.
"See no one likes to sit outside but whatever your team needs on a particular game, you have got to accept that. I think acceptance is really important talking about that particular individual. Focus on controllable, keep working hard and improve as a cricket player," he added.
