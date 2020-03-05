Ahead of IPL 2020, watch MS Dhoni's reaction after fan rushes into stadium to shake CSK skipper's hand

Ahead of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League(IPL), Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was having a warm-up session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium when a fan breached security and rushed through to shake Thala's hands.
And knowing Dhoni, the skipper shook his hands before the security intervened. Classic captain cool!
Watch the video below:
Fans and admirers of MS Dhoni were waiting in bated breath for their 'Thala' to get back into action. Their prayers have finally yielded fruits as the wicketkeeper-batsman on Monday, February 2 gloved-up and took to the nets in his yellow jersey.
The training camp of Chennai Super Kings will begin only after March 19, while the team will take on Mumbai Indians on March 29 in the tournament opener.
The 38-year-old last played competitive cricket was during the 2019 World Cup. He had to face severe criticism for his slow batting approach during the tournament, especially against England and New Zealand (semi-final).
Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list, which made Netizens believe that the three-time World Champion has hung his boots.
