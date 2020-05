After Yuvraj and Harbhajan, UP minister Swaroop Shukla slams Shahid Afridi for remarks on Kashmir, says 'Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is drawing heavy criticism after his controversial remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir went viral on the internet.

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla is the latest high profile person to target Afridi for his statements. "Pak-occupied Kashmir would very soon be a part of India, and the national tricolour would be unfurled there," Swaroop said.

The minister said those speaking ill of India and pointing guns at country "are being eliminated by our army".

"I want to tell people like Shahid Afridi who are trying to weaken India that this is Narendra Modi's government, which conducted the surgical strikes," he said, referring to a cross-border attack against Pakistan-based militants.

"The time is coming when the map of Pakistan would have to become a thing of the past to establish peace in the world," UP's minister for state for parliamentary affairs said. The minister added that etiquette cannot be expected from someone like Afridi.