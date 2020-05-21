After Yuvraj and Harbhajan, UP minister Swaroop Shukla slams Shahid Afridi for remarks on Kashmir, says 'Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is drawing heavy criticism after his controversial remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir went viral on the internet.
Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla is the latest high profile person to target Afridi for his statements. "Pak-occupied Kashmir would very soon be a part of India, and the national tricolour would be unfurled there," Swaroop said.
The minister said those speaking ill of India and pointing guns at country "are being eliminated by our army".
"I want to tell people like Shahid Afridi who are trying to weaken India that this is Narendra Modi's government, which conducted the surgical strikes," he said, referring to a cross-border attack against Pakistan-based militants.
"The time is coming when the map of Pakistan would have to become a thing of the past to establish peace in the world," UP's minister for state for parliamentary affairs said. The minister added that etiquette cannot be expected from someone like Afridi.
Earlier, cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan slammed Afridi for his comments after cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir was furious with the former Pakistan skipper.
Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai (when the entire world is fighting coronavirus, you are concerned about Kashmir)."
"Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena (Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. Even if you get 22 crore, our one is equal to 15 lakh. Count the rest on your own)."
"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," Yuvraj tweeted earlier.
Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.
Harbhajan also said that he would have 'no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on'.
"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak.
"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.
(with inputs from PTI)
