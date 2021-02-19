After Twitter cries 'nepotism', Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene says 'Arjun Tendulkar picked purely based on skills'

“Whenever we see potential and see that guys are working really hard, we try and invest in that and it’s great to have Arjun. It will be exciting times for Sachin as well to see Arjun wearing the Mumbai t-shirt and be part of the squad,” Jayawardene told the media after the auction.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So, I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," he said.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he added.

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene further said.