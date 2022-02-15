After sexting scandal, former Australian skipper Tim Paine ends cricket hiatus, but questions remain...

Tim Paine has made a long-awaited return to cricket, taking on a coaching role with the Tasmania Tigers.

On the eve of the Ashes, Paine stepped away as Australia’s Test captain, and then away from cricket entirely after it was revealed he had sent an unsolicited explicit photograph to a Tasmania Tigers co-worker in 2017.

Tasmania’s interim head coach Ali de Winter told reporters on Tuesday that, after an indefinite hiatus, Paine has returned in a coaching role, reports Fox Sports.

“It’s been a nice little distraction for him, I guess, to spend some time with us,” de Winter said, as per cricket.com.au.

De Winter said that the 37-year-old is keeping fit but hasn’t made a decision on whether he intends to return to playing.

“He’s been great with our young players stepping in (but) where he stands with his playing of cricket, I don’t think he’s really thought that far ahead,” he said.

“He’s still doing his own physical training; he’s not doing any batting or wicketkeeping at the moment but he’s certainly present around the group.

“I think he’s just enjoying the re-entry into our group and just focusing on family life.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:57 PM IST