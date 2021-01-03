After Rohit Sharma and others breach COVID-19 protocol, reports of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli violating virus regulation emerges

Just one day after five Indian players - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw - were charged with allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols in Australia, a picture of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli violating the same rules has emerged on social media.

In the series of pictures, Kohli and Pandya are seen in a shop without their masks, standing close to other employees for a group picture.

According to a report in smh.com.au, Kohli and Pandya went out to a baby shop on December 7 without a mask. As per the COVID-19 protocols, both the players were required to put on their masks.

The report, however, adds that the matter wasn't reported as it was a minor instance.