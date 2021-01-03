After Rohit Sharma and others breach COVID-19 protocol, reports of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli violating virus regulation emerges

Just one day after five Indian players - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw - were charged with allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols in Australia, a picture of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli violating the same rules has emerged on social media.
In the series of pictures, Kohli and Pandya are seen in a shop without their masks, standing close to other employees for a group picture.
According to a report in smh.com.au, Kohli and Pandya went out to a baby shop on December 7 without a mask. As per the COVID-19 protocols, both the players were required to put on their masks.
The report, however, adds that the matter wasn't reported as it was a minor instance.
Meanwhile, there have been reports emerging about Team India's reluctance to play the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series in Brisbane due to harsher bio-security protocols in Queensland.
However, members of the Queensland government have stated that the Indian team should not enter the state if they are unwilling to coordinate with the protocols that have been laid out.
The ongoing four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.
