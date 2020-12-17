After returning from Australia, all-rounder Hardik Pandya enjoys dinner date with wife Natasa Stankovic; see picture

After playing the T20I and ODI series for the national side against Aussies, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to India, and is now enjoying family time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.
Stankovic took to Twitter to share a picture with Hardik, in which the couple can be seen enjoying the feast and smiling for the camera.
Hardik, who became a father in July, spent a huge amount of time away from his newborn son for four months. The all-rounder traveled to UAE to play for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. His side lifted the trophy for a record fifth time.
Following the IPL, Hardik travelled with the national side to Australia to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.
However, as India prepped for the four-match Test series, Hardik returned to India and decided to enjoy some family time.
Check out some more pics below:
