After Ramayan and Mahabharat see record viewership, cricket writer Ayaz Memon aks DD to show India's classic cricket matches

After the Ministry of Information and Broadcast confirmed mythological TV show Ramayana and Mahabharata's telecast, cricket writer Ayaz Memon who is known by CricketWallah wishes classic Indian cricket matches to be telecast.
He took to Twitter and wrote: "Might want to add some sports to the programming @shashidigital. Sure DD/Films Division has some wonderful footage in the archives. In cricket, how about India v England 1972-73 and India v West Indies 1974-75 for starters?"
Earlier, people expressed their love for these mythological TV shows and said that it should be telecast once again to keep people entertained amid the nationwide lockdown. After several rounds of talks, it was decided that it will be telecast on TV from March 28.
However, the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 27,000 lives, forced the whole nation to go under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.
In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 which includes foreign nationals as at 9.30 AM. Moreover, 79 people have been cured/discharged, and 19 deaths have been reported so far.
