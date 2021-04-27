After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates in 1 Bitcoin (Around Rs 41 Lakh) to help India battle Covid-19

Former Australian fast bowler who is currently in India as a part of the broadcast crew at IPL 2021, donated 1 Bitcoin (Around Rs 41 Lakh) to Crypto Relief to help India purchase oxygen in hospitals.

“India has always been a second home for me," Brett Lee tweeted.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will be donating 1 (BTC) Bitcoin towards India's fight against worsening pandemic caused by Covid-19.

He also requested people to stay at home, wear masks and maintain social distancing and follow the protocols laid down by the authorities to stay safe in such trying times.

He is among those who are now affected in terms of being able to return to Australia due to the travel ban from all flights from India.