After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee donates in 1 Bitcoin (Around Rs 41 Lakh) to help India battle Covid-19

Former Australian fast bowler who is currently in India as a part of the broadcast crew at IPL 2021, donated 1 Bitcoin (Around Rs 41 Lakh) to Crypto Relief to help India purchase oxygen in hospitals.
“India has always been a second home for me," Brett Lee tweeted.
He took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will be donating 1 (BTC) Bitcoin towards India's fight against worsening pandemic caused by Covid-19.
He also requested people to stay at home, wear masks and maintain social distancing and follow the protocols laid down by the authorities to stay safe in such trying times.
He is among those who are now affected in terms of being able to return to Australia due to the travel ban from all flights from India.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been "advised" that the Indian government views it "as few hours of joy" in a difficult time.
In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic recording more than 2,000 daily deaths for the past few days.
