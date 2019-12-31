After MS Dhoni and Sheldon Cottrell, here's another cricketer who joined the Army

According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major in the Gajaba Regiment.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal had also joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force earlier this year to play for the Army cricket team.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell are the other players who have represented their country's defence forces.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 79 T20Is in which he has scored 203, 2210 and 1169 runs respectively. Besides, he has taken 11, 171 and 51 wickets in the three formats.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in India beginning January 5 in Guwahati.