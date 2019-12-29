After Matthew Hayden's 'Mongoose', Rashid Khan's 'Camel bat' leaves cricket fans astonished

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has caught everyone's attention in the ongoing Big Bash League. Rashid Khan represents 2017/18 champions Adelaide Strikers in the tournament.
In the match against reigning champions Melbourne Renegades, Khan walked in to bat at no.3 ahead of Cameron White and Matthew Short. Rashid was seen flaunthing his newly designed bat.
Australia cricket's official website took to Twitter posting a picture of Rashid's bat, calling it as 'the Camel'.
Rashid Khan smashed 16-ball 25 runs at the strike rate of 156.25, his innings included two fours and two sixes. Adelaide Strikers posted a score of 155/6 in the first innings.
Earlier, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden used a 'Moongoose bat' in the Indian Premier League. The bat had a long handle and the splice, which normal bats have in the blade.
