After 'losing touch', MS Dhoni switches from PUBG to Call of Duty: Mobile, reveals Chennai Super Kings teammate Deepak Chahar

While the whole nation has been forced under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide, cricketers biggest challenge is to pass time.
The Indian Premier League would have been kicked off on March 29. If it was not for coronavirus, cricketers would have been busy with their IPL fixtures.
And now, India's former skipper MS Dhoni is switching between games to pass his time.
In a video on Chennai Super Kings Twitter handle, Dhoni's teammate Deepak Chahar reveals Thala has lost his 'touch' in PUBG and has now switched to the classic first-person shooter Call of Duty: Mobile.
"Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn't play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now," Chahar said.
"Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn't figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch."
Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, was set to mark his return in the 13th edition of the IPL with CSK, but sadly Thala fans will have to wait more to witness his comeback.
The Control for Cricket in India will issue an advisory on this year's IPL after the 21-day lockdown ends on April 15. It is likely to get postponed or cancelled, since the coronavirus numbers keep increasing indefinitely.
