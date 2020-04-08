After 'losing touch', MS Dhoni switches from PUBG to Call of Duty: Mobile, reveals Chennai Super Kings teammate Deepak Chahar

While the whole nation has been forced under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 75,000 lives worldwide, cricketers biggest challenge is to pass time.

The Indian Premier League would have been kicked off on March 29. If it was not for coronavirus, cricketers would have been busy with their IPL fixtures.

And now, India's former skipper MS Dhoni is switching between games to pass his time.

In a video on Chennai Super Kings Twitter handle, Dhoni's teammate Deepak Chahar reveals Thala has lost his 'touch' in PUBG and has now switched to the classic first-person shooter Call of Duty: Mobile.