After IPL's suspension, PSL franchises request PCB to host remainder of tournament in UAE

Karachi, May 4: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage the remaining matches of this edition of the showpiece event in UAE instead of Karachi amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, all six teams have sent a letter to PCB and the board is reviewing the current situation. For now, the franchises will assemble in Karachi by May 23 to start the mandatory seven-day isolation.