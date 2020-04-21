After 'Champion', DJ Bravo composes new song for his 'brother from another mother' Dhoni

Titled 'MS Dhoni, No. 7', Bravo said: "This is a sample of my song, I am working for my brother. My brother from another brother."

He then recited: "MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, No. 7. MS Dhoni, No. 7. All of Ranchi, shouting Dhoni. All of India, shouting Mahi. All of Chennai, shouting Thala. MS Dhoni is a world beater."

Earlier this week, Bravo praised MS Dhoni for trusting him while operating at the death for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself," Bravo said.

"Sometimes, I bowl in the death overs and go for a lot of runs. Different teams, different captains,even in the commentary they said 'it's time to move on from Bravo, get someone else to bowl at the death'.

"CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent."