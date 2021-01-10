After Bumrah and Siraj's racism complaint, R Ashwin reveals 'racist abuse' at SCG is not 'new'

Just a day after Indian cricket team officials lodged a formal complaint against racist abuses towards Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, spinner R Ashwin has revealed the scenario is not 'new' at the venue, adding that it needs to be dealt with an 'iron fist'.
"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.
The play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after pacer Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to the expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.
"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official statement.
"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added.
Local media reported that six people were expelled from the ground by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.
Ashwin added, "In 2011, I didn't know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh."
(with inputs from agencies)
