After Bumrah and Siraj's racism complaint, R Ashwin reveals 'racist abuse' at SCG is not 'new'

Just a day after Indian cricket team officials lodged a formal complaint against racist abuses towards Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, spinner R Ashwin has revealed the scenario is not 'new' at the venue, adding that it needs to be dealt with an 'iron fist'.

"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

The play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after pacer Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to the expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.