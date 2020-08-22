After bagging Khel Ratna Award, Rohit Sharma promises to bring more 'laurels' to the country

After bagging the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - the highest sporting honour in India - Rohit Sharma thanked his fans for the support and promised to bring more laurels to the country.

Rohit is one of five athletes to win the highest sporting honour in the country this year.

"Hey guys thank you very much for all your well wishes and support throughout the year," said Rohit in a video that he tweeted on Saturday.

"It has been a wonderful ride. To receive this honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it. I owe this to you all, without your support this wouldn't have been possible. So keep supporting, I promise to bring many more laurels to the country. Since we are social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all you guys."